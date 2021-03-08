The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team suffered a swift defeat on Saturday in their game against Lester Prairie. Heading into the game, the Giants knew it would be a tough match-up, and the Bulldogs proved they had reason to worry. After carrying a 30-point advantage in the first half, Lester Prairie went on to defeat the Giants 71-44.
Lester Prairie ran out of the gate to collect 40 points in the first half while the Giants struggled to score. By the end of the first, the Giants had just 18 points, falling well short of where they needed to be.
The second half was a much more competitive game for the Giants. Le Sueur-Henderson held the Bulldogs down to 31 points, while coming just five points behind with 26. But their late-game performance couldn't make up for the massive losses the Giants saw in the beginning.
Leading the Giants in scoring was Zach Berndt with nine points. He was followed by Lukas Graff and David Gupton with eight each, Lane Maus with six, Nathan Gregersen and Dylan Kahlow with four, Jacob Stolley with three and Mikey Noel with two.