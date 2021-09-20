The Cleveland football team traveled to Winthrop Friday night to take on the GFW Thunderbirds, but turnovers hurt the Clippers as they lost 48-6 to the Thunderbirds.
Blake Lyons started at quarterback and completed 5-14 passes for 78 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.
Carter Dylla was on the receiving end of Lyons touchdown and accounted for 50 yards of offense on his lone reception.
Kale Kelley recorded a pair of receptions for 13 yards while Kaleb Timlin had a catch for 16 yards.
On the ground, Fisher Knish recorded 29 yards on six carries, Colin Krenik had eight carries for 25 yards, Henry Strobel carried the ball eight times for 25-yards and Tommy Kennedy gained 20 yards on five carries.
Knish added seven tackles on the defensive end while Jacob Anderley had six tackles and a fumble recovery.
Cade Kriha and Jay Pankratz each recovered a fumble on the night.
The Clippers return to the gridiron Friday, Sept. 24 when they host Lester Prairie in Cleveland with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.