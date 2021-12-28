Competing in their first game of the Tri-City United Holiday Tournament, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls basketball team faced off against the Houston Hurricanes. Despite a competitive first half performance, the Giants were outscored 38-15 in the second half as they fell 72-38 to Houston, dropping to 1-6 on the season.
In the opening minutes of the game the Hurricanes clearly had a size advantage across the roster and they used that dominate the boards early on. Despite that advantage, Rhyan Fritz drilled a three pointer from the wing to cut the Houston lead to 16-13 nine minutes in.
The Hurricanes would roll off a 7-2 run coming out of a timeout and keep pushing their advantage as the game approached halftime. With less than a second remaining in the half, Houston inbounded the ball under the Giant basket and Sam Wilbright picked off the pass and immediately laid it in before the buzzer to cut the Hurricane lead to 34-23 at the half.
Things looked positive to start the second half as Wilbright drilled a three on the first possession after halftime, but Houston responded with an 11-0 run that took the wind out of the LS-H sails. Any time it seemed as though the Giants were about to make a run, the Hurricanes drained clutch three-pointers to stave off any hope of a comeback and they held on for the 72-38 win.
Wilbright finished the game as the leading scorer for the Giants with 11 points while Brynn Biedscheid scored nine points.
LS-H continues play in the Holiday Tournament Tuesday, Dec. 28 when the team takes on Luverne with tip-off scheduled for 9:30 a.m.