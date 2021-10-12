The Cleveland Clippers volleyball team closed out the 2021 regular season with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-20) win over the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights. The win gives the Clippers an 18-8 overall record, and a 7-1 record in Valley Conference play which earns the team a second-place conference finish behind Alden-Conger who went 8-0.
Emily Kern led the team with 12 kills, 17 digs, five blocks, and 5 aces for an all-around dominant performance.
Taylin Gosch controlled the offense with 29 set assists while adding four kills, five digs and two blocks.
Ava Hahn added 9 kills, four blocks, four digs, and an ace in the win.
Post-season scheduling and opponents have yet to be determined at this time.