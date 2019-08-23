The Tri-City United Volleyball team has all-new coaches this year, but the team still has a few returning players including this season’s team captains, Holly Schendel and Sam Lang.
This season, senior and middle blocker Schendel and junior and outside hitter Lang are presiding over a major shakeup in the team. In addition to new coaches, the team is sporting its largest numbers in years, many of them new to the squad. Even though the team has changed a lot between seasons, Schendel and Lang are optimistic about their chances in their upcoming matches.
“We’re doing really good,” said Schendel. “We just need to continue to strive and get our heads in the game.”
Said Lang: “We’ll need hard work and dedication. It’s also important to have fun."
Lang and Schendel are veterans on the volleyball court. Lang, a resident of Le Center, recalled having played since the second grade ,while Schendel, who lives in Shieldsville, has played volleyball for the past seven years. On what has kept her playing so long, Schendel credited her teammates.
“It’s a family,” said Schendel. “Our teammates have always been super close. It’s a lot of fun.”
On their hopes for the season, Schendel said it was important for the team to do their best.
“I want us to go all out and give 110%,” Schendel said. “And hopefully we can win a few games along the way.”
When they’re not playing volleyball, the girls still find a way to stay active. In the winter, Lang returns to the gym floor to play basketball. Schendel, on the other hand, engages in competitive weightlifting and runs track.
In their spare time, Schendel and Lang like to enjoy the outdoors.
“I love going out on the lake,” said Schendel. “I like going to the cabin.”
Lang agreed, adding that she enjoyed having campfires and hanging out with friends.
Tri-City United’s next game is at 7:30 p.m. at home Friday against St. Peter.