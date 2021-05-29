Four talented Tri-City United musicians were rewarded for their hard work on Thursday. Arya Menk, Jack Erickson, Whitney Thompson and Alexandria Watts each received scholarships and signed with colleges after auditioning for their music programs.
Arya Menkreceived the Bjorling Music Scholarship and Gustavus Music Department Scholarship after auditioning for trumpet and voice into performance ensembles at Gustavus Adolphus College.}
Jack Erickson auditioned and received the Augustana University Marching Band Scholarship to perform on drum line.
Whitney Thompson auditioned and received the College of Saint Benedict Music Scholarship to perform in an instrumental ensemble.
Alexandria Watts auditioned and was accepted into the Music Program at University of Minnesota Duluth.