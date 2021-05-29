Arya Menk and the band

Arya Menk with her bandmates after signing with Gustavus. (Photo submitted by Chad Johnson)

Four talented Tri-City United musicians were rewarded for their hard work on Thursday. Arya Menk, Jack Erickson, Whitney Thompson and Alexandria Watts each received scholarships and signed with colleges after auditioning for their music programs.

Arya Menk

Arya Menk signs with Gustavus Adolphus College. (Photo courtesy of Chad Johnson)

Arya Menkreceived the Bjorling Music Scholarship and Gustavus Music Department Scholarship after auditioning for trumpet and voice into performance ensembles at Gustavus Adolphus College.}

Jack Erickson

Jack Erickson signs with the marching band program at Augustana. (Photo submitted by Chad Johnson)

Jack Erickson auditioned and received the Augustana University Marching Band Scholarship to perform on drum line.

Jack Erickson and band

Jack Erickson with his bandmates after signing with Augustana. (Photo courtesy of Chad Johnson)
Whitney Thompson

Whitney Thompson signs with Saint Benedict after receiving a scholarship to perform in their instrumental ensemble. (Courtesy of Chad Johnson)

Whitney Thompson auditioned and received the College of Saint Benedict Music Scholarship to perform in an instrumental ensemble.

Whitney Thompson

Whitney Thompson with her bandmates after signing with Saint Benedict. (Courtesy of Chad Johnson)
Alexandria Watts

Alexandria Watts signs with the music program at University of Minnesota Duluth. (Photo submitted by Chad Johnson)
Alexandria Watts and band

Alexandria Watts with her bandmates after signing with U of M Duluth. (Photo courtesy of Chad Johnson)

Alexandria Watts auditioned and was accepted into the Music Program at University of Minnesota Duluth.

