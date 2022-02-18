With the 2AA South subsection leading Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights in town, the Tri-City United girls basketball team knew it was going to have to put together a quality all-around performance to compete for the win. A consistently impressive post defense as well as confident guard play kept the Titans in the game until a 15-0 run from the Knights in the second-half put the game out of reach as the Knights earned the 52-38 win.
"So much of it right now is their positive attitude or not so positive attitude and how they approach the game, and tonight they decided they were going to go after the number one seed in the other subsection," said TCU head coach Don Marcussen. "That was their attitude tonight that they weren't going to back down and even when things weren't going great, they stayed positive and fought through it."
Throughout the first half, the Titans routinely generated offense as guards Kaitlyn Lang, Lexi Marcussen and Molly Closser attacked the interior defense resulting in either quick layups or kickouts to open shooters. One beneficiary of the cutting guards was forward Kaia Krocak who was able to drain a couple of 12-foot jumpers when the defense collapsed around the guards.
"It's a new offense we put in a week and a half ago with a lot more movement and multiple cuts to the basket," said Marcussen. "Kudos to the girls seeing the cutters, sometimes we've been open and not seen them fast enough."
After one half of action, the Knights were only able to carry a three point lead and that was cut to a single point on the first play of the second half when Gabi Dahlke pulled down an offensive rebound and put the ball back up and in. An LCWM score was then followed up by a Laney Dahlke layup and the lead was once again pushed to three before another layup from Gabi cut the Knights lead to 32-31.
Unfortunately for the Titans though, a series of turnovers paired with a higher tempo offense out of LCWM allowed the Knights to go on a devastating 15-0 run over a five-minute stretch.
TCU added seven more points in the final minutes, all from the Gabi, Laney and Krocak who took advantage of their post presence to put together solid performance.
"Both Laney and Kaia were able to do a good job down low, Kaia is difficult to shoot over the top of because she's not going to leave the ground unless she knows the shooter is because she has that length," noted Marcussen. "Laney has to be a bit more physical in the paint to be effective, but she uses her body well."
With the loss, TCU drops to 3-19 (2-8 MRC) on the season with three games remaining in the regular season.
The Titans return to the hardwood Saturday, Feb. 19 when they travel to Lester Prairie to take on the Bulldogs with tip-off scheduled for 2:30 p.m.