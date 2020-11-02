It was a knock down drag-out fight between the Tri-City United football team and host Norwood Young America on Friday. The two teams were a dead even match and it took three overtime quarters before one team could come out on top. In the last quarter, the Raiders narrowly overcame the Titans to win 42-36.
After a couple tough losses this season, the Titans proved they were still a threat out on the field. TCU led in the first quarter after the Titans pushed the Raiders into the end zone, allowing wide receiver Brant Lemieux to score on a one-yard touchdown run.
Mason O’Malley added to the Titans’ score in the second quarter. The senior running back broke into a 32-yard run to the end zone. After successfully running a two yard conversion, O’Malley brought the Titans score up 14-0. O’Malley would become the Titans’ lead points-getter with three touchdowns and 16 carries over 144 yards.
Tri-City United also put up a strong defensive effort limiting NYA’s gains. The Titans held the Raiders down to 26 rushing yards on 40 attempts and 13 of 30 passing for 120 yards. Caleb Whipps led in tackles with 13 including a sack. Mason O’Malley followed with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss and Riley O’Malley had three tackles for loss and two sacks.
But the Raiders would not stay down. NYA shored up their offense and pushed into the Titans’ territory. NYA pulled off a one-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and two more one-yard rushing touchdowns in the third. With two successful two-point conversions, NYA was heading into the fourth quarter with a 22-14 lead.
The Titans were running out of time to overcome the Raiders, but quarterback Payton Hennen and wide receiver Gabe Robinson beat the odds. Robinson received a 30-yard pass from Hennen, bringing the Titans score up to 20. Riley O’Malley then followed up with a successful two-point conversion pass, tying the game 22-22. Hennen threw a total 95 passing yards during the game.
The Titans were quick to take advantage of overtime. Mason O’Malley contributed a two-yard rushing touchdown to put TCU in the lead. But NYA tied up the game again with a nine-yard touchdown pass, pushing the game into a second quarter of overtime.
NYA was the first to score in the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown pass and a successful two-point conversion, but Hennen helped the Titans match NYA with a five-yard rushing touchdown followed by a two yard conversion pass to wide receiver Adam Henze.
The back and forth finally came to an end in the third quarter of overtime. NYA gained six points from a three yard touchdown pass, ending the game just six points up 42-36.
“Penalties were the difference in the game, as we gave them way too many free yards on penalties,” said TCU Coach Matt Collins. “It was a great effort from our players after giving up a lead, we fought back to tie the game at the end. Our players played hard through all three overtimes. It’s the type of game you hate to lose after playing with such a great effort. We have a lot to clean up as we get down to the final two regular-season games with playoffs approaching in the next couple of weeks.”