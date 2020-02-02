The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants boys basketball team didn't have an answer for long-range shooter Ryan Hulke as the 6-foot-2 senior guard scored 37 points and handed off eight assists to lead Nicollet to a 75-32 win on Saturday at Le Sueur.
Hulke has been doing that to many teams as he reached 2,000 points for his career.
The Raiders (13-3) also had a size advantage as 6-foot-6 junior center Shane Seversen finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Also with double-digit rebounds, 6-5 senior forward Ben Radke had a game-high 13 bounds.
The Raiders, who outrebounded the Giants 42-33, shot 43 percent on field goals, 40 percent on 3-pointers and 54 percent on free throws.
The Giants hit 24 percent from the field, 19 percent from downtown and 60 percent from the line.
Nathan Gregerson led the Giants with 12 points, all on 3-point shots.
LS-H hosts Minnesota River Conference leader Jordan in a rematch at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Hubmen (13-6 overall, 9-0 MRC) beat the Giants 100-55 on Dec. 19.
LS-H (7-12) travels to Sibley East at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Wolverines (5-12, 3-6) beat the Giants 68-58 on Jan. 7.
Nicollet - 32 43 - 75
LS-H- 19 13 - 32
LS-H 57, Mayer Lutheran 51
Defense was the name of the game Thursday as the Giants topped Mayer Lutheran 57-51.
"This was our best defensive effort of the season," LS-H head coach Robert Steiger said. "From the very beginning of the game we rotated well on defense taking away drives to the basket and being physical with their posts in the lane.
"Zach Berndt had five steals including two in the final three minutes that helped seal the victory for us. And our guards — Noah Koller, Brandon Stolley, Ethan Steiger and Nathan Gregersen — did a great job keeping constant pressure on their perimeter players forcing Mayer to shoot only 40 percent from the floor and turning them over 24 times."
Dominic Drent led the Giants with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Nolan Maczkowicz collected nine points, nine rebounds and four assists
Also for the Giants, Noah Koller scored eight points, Zach Berndt netted seven points, and Trace Edmondson bucketed six.
"Nolan Maczkowicz did a great job on the boards with nine rebounds and two blocked shots on the defensive end of the floor," Steiger said.
LS-H - 30 27 - 57
Mayer Lutheran - 25 26 - 51
BEA 61, LS-H 57
In a close battle to the end, host Blue Earth Area edged LS-H on Friday.
"We again had a great defensive effort, but came up just short versus a good Blue Earth team," Steiger said. "We started off very well in the first half holding a 14-point lead at one point, but with a couple of turnovers just before halftime allowed BEA to creep back to within seven going into the break.
"Drent had a great first half with 18 points and five rebounds, but became the focus of BEA's defense throughout the 2nd half, and they limited him to 6 points in the second half," Steiger said. "BEA became more aggressive in the second half going to the basket more, and we began to miss open shots from three and in the lane allowing them to take a lead with two minutes left to go in the game.
"After exchanging baskets, we were trailing by two with 0:45 left to go in the game. We were able to shake Zach Berndt loose in the offense and knocked down a big 3 to give us a lead with 25 seconds left to go in the game. Blue Earth came right back and their top scorer Chad Anderson hit a 3, with a hand in his face, with 10 seconds left on the clock. Dominic Drent took the in-bounds pass was able to get into the lane for a shot, but the ball went out of bounds on a non-call after he was shoved in the back. BEA then scored on a full court pass and foul to end the game with a five-point victory."
Drent led with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Maczkowicz had seven points and eight rebounds.
Berndt notched six points and four assists.
Luca Graff led with four steals and scored eight points.
Koller collected seven points and three steals.
LSH - 35 22 - 57
BEA - 28 33 - 61
Minnesota River Conference Boys Basketball
Team W L T Overall
Jordan 9 0 0 13-6-0
Belle Plaine 7 2 0 10-7-0
Mayer Lutheran 5 4 0 6-12-0
Southwest Christian 5 4 0 8-9-0
Norwood Young America 4 5 0 4-14-0
Le Sueur-Henderson 3 6 0 7-12-0
Sibley East 3 6 0 5-12-0
Tri-City United 0 9 0 1-16-0