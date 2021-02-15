The Tri-City United girls basketball team (1-5) was pushed outside its comfort zone Thursday in a highly physical contest against undefeated Minnesota River Conference leader Mayer Lutheran (6-0). In the end, the Crusaders overtook the Titans 73-43.
"They are big, physical, shot well from the floor, and are deep on their bench. Not a good combination to compete against," said TCU Coach Don Marcussen. "We came out a little hesitant and maybe some even played a little scared. We were not aggressive enough on offense and did not recognize things on defense very well which caused some match-up problems."
The Titans still demonstrated some good performances, including Jess Dull who led the Titans with 18 points and a 73% accuracy. Kaia Krocak pulled down 10 rebounds for the Titans and kicked in two points. Sam Lang contributed 9 points, Kaitlyn Lang finished with 8 points, and Izzy Factor and Marissa Gare each had 3 points. Kaia K. kicked in 2 points.
However, the team suffered from high turnovers on their rebounds with 26 turnovers and few assists with just nine.
"They came out in a 1-2-2 half-court defense that made it difficult for us to execute any offense," said Marcussen. "We did OK on defend ourselves in the second half, but they shot lights out in the first half against us. We are still learning how to execute a game plan and how to work together at times. and this is allowing teams to get too many open looks on offense. Offensively we still need to attack defenses better instead of just passing the ball around and hope for an open shot. We also need to work hard at running an offense and not freelance so much."