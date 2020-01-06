Glencoe-Silver Lake rode a big second-half effort en route to a 73-58 nonconference boys basketball victory Friday at Le Sueur-Henderson.
The Panthers (5-4) outscored the Giants 43-28 to break away from a halftime tie. LS-H dropped to 4-6 on the season as it heads toward a couple key Minnesota River Conference match-ups.
The Giants opened strong, jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes, thanks in part to two 3-pointers from Zach Berndt. And a solid defensive effort didn't allow a Panthers points until the 15:27 mark.
LS-H still held a 17-11 lead at the midway point of the first half following a Dominic Drent 3-pointer. Another three by Nolan Maczkowicz at the 4:31 mark held on to that six-point lead at 22-16.
But the Panthers came roaring back on the strength of 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Mitchel Jaskoviak. The big GSL post player stepped back and hit two 3-pointers, the second coming at the 1:42 mark to tie things up at 28-28.
The Panthers took their first lead of the game at 30-28 with 40 seconds left in the first half. But Giants senior guard Brandon Stolley was fouled launching a three with just 9 seconds remaining until halftime, then hit two of three from the line to tie it up at halftime.
But the second half was all GSL, as the Panthers' offensive and defensive efforts combined for a 15-point swing and the victory.
Jaskoviak led all scorers with 27 points. Teammate Mitchel Klockmann added 18.
Drent led the Giants with 22 points, followed by Trace Edmondson with 11 and Berndt with 9. Drent also paced the Giants with 12 rebounds and 4 steals.
"We came out and played well in the first half against a good and aggressive GSL team," Giants coach Robert Steiger said. "In the second half, we struggled versus their zone. We are improving but are struggling to put an entire game together versus good teams."
The Giants hope to even their 2019-2020 record and move into the top tier of the MRC with two winnable games this week. LS-H is scheduled to host Sibley East (2-7; 1-2) Tuesday, then goes to Montgomery on Friday to take on Tri-City United (0-9; 0-3).
On Monday, it's a nonconference home game versus New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (2-9).
Panthers 30 - 43 — 73
Giants 30 - 28 — 58