Steady improvement has finally put the Tri-City United/Cleveland girls tennis team into the win column.
The Titans (1-5 overall, 1-2 Minnesota River Conference) topped the Maple River Eagles (0-6, 0-4) on Thursday 5-2 at Mapleton.
"Very proud of the girls," TCU/Cleveland head coach Phil Murry said. "We have put together two very strong matches this week."
The Titans swept the doubles in straight sets with Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda at No. 1. Emma Traener-McKenzie Holmbo at No. 2 and Allie Schley-Svannah Squires at No. 3.
"No. 1 doubles started slow but really settled down to get their first victory of the year," Murry said.
The Titans also earned a pair of singles' wins by Monserrat Ruize in straight sets at No. 2 and Morgan Mueller in three sets at No. 3.
"Morgan Mueller continued her strong play of the past couple weeks, losing a tight first set then coming back to win the last 12 games," Murry said
"We were leading at No. 4 singles when we had to injury default," Murry said of Sami Tiede.
The Titans next go to United South Central in Wells 4:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
TCU/Cleveland then hosts undefeated Minnesota River Conference leader Le Sueur-Henderson (8-0, 4-0) in a match at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Tri-City United 5 Maple River 2
Singles:
1. Olivia Pfeffer, MR, def. Josie Plut 6-1, 6-1
2. Monserrat Ruiz, TCU def. Isabella Nelson 6-2, 6-2
3. Morgan Mueller, TCU, def. Kayla Berg 4-6, 6-0, 6-0
4. Ally Mersman, MR, def. Sami Tiede injury default
Doubles
1. Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda, TCU, def. Kelsey Jaeger-Macy Sohre 6-4, 6-2
2. Emma Traenor-MacKenzie Holmbo, TCU, def.Madison Ward-MacKenzie Walters 6-2, 6-2
3. Allie Schley-Savannah Squires, TCU, def. Leah Proehl-Ellie Bratten 6-0, 6-4