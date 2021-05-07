The Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East Giants boys and girls golf teams had an invite Thursday at Glencoe Country Club. The boys came in with a score of 436 and took 4th overall while the girls team came in with a 422 setting them up with a second-place finish. The girls Southwest Christian took home first, and the Glencoe Silver Lake won it for the boys.
"Playing well tee to green MaKenna Reinhardt shot an 88 while not having her best putting day," coach Rod Reinhardt said. "It was still good enough to take first place overall for the girls' side. Once again, Allison Cink and Darbi Dunning came in with some good scores at 104 followed by Cooper Vanden Einde's 126. Peyton Hartmann carded a 129 and Sofie Wilson 151.
"The boys were led by freshman Ayden Christ's 94. Ayden is hitting the ball well and will continue to improve as the season moves forward. Eighth grader Jack Feterl from Sibley East fired a 101 and is playing very consistent. JD Reinhardt came in with a 116 followed by Zack Sullivan's 125. Finishing out the scoring was Jack Steinborn 130 and 8th grader Owen Lawrence's first 18-hole match with a 156."
East Invite
Mankato East held an invite Friday at Le Sueur Country Club for the varsity boys.
"The boys played better than their first invite and showed signs of improvement," Reinhardt said. "Ayden Christ led the team with a great back nine and coming in with a 93. Jack Feterl had his best 18-hole score of the year and shot 98. JD Reinhardt and Zack Sullivan both carded a 116. Eighth grader Casey Fahey playing in his first varsity invite shot a 130 followed by Jack Steinborn's 131.
"The Le Sueur team came in 8th place with a score of 423. Mankato East came in with the lowest score shooting a great score of 330. Other team scores were Prior Lake 333, Shakopee 337, New Prague 341, Jordan 345, New Ulm 355, and Maple River 407."