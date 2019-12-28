Overcoming a nine-point halftime deficit and three starters benched with five fouls, the Cleveland Clipper girls basketball team beat New Ulm Cathedral 65-61 on Friday during the Nicollet holiday tournament.
It was the second time the Clippers won over the Greyhounds this year, and head coach Joe Remiger said that both meetings were similar with the Clippers coming on strong when they needed to.
“When we played them a month and a half ago, we started the game out doing everything right, and then Cathedral got ahead, but the last four minutes, we didn’t let them score a point. It was kind of the same thing this game. The girls stepped up and finished it off.”
With the Clipper down 55-51 at the 3:10 mark, Macey Ziebarth, who led all players with 21 points, drove the paint for a basket. The Greyhounds responded with a basket from behind the arc, but Ziebarth again fought her way to the rim to pull the Clippers within three.
Remiger wanted Ziebarth to dish the ball more in the second half but was glad she could read the floor and take what was given to her.
“We told her at half time ‘you’ve got to kick the ball. There are four girls converging on you down the middle, and we’ve got people wide open.’ She did that the second half getting the ball out. Some of it is they are getting tired, but when she made the drives down the middle, she could finish them.”
Kaylee Karels’ basket from three-point land with 1:36 remaining knotted the game at 58. Following up, Ziebarth found herself all alone behind the arc, and after a long look, she fired a shot that put the Clippers ahead 61-58 for a lead they would never relinquish.
“I just knew we need to get a shot up, and I just shot it and it went in,” said the 5-7 junior guard. “I just felt like I need to take charge and step up as a captain.”
After NUC missed a pair of freebies, Stephanie Cink made two free throws in four tries, but Cathedral dropped a three with 5.4 seconds left to pull within a basket.
The Clippers were out of timeouts, and NUC tied up the ball on the ensuing inbounds, but the possession arrow was pointing in the Clippers’ direction, and they managed to get the second inbounds in successfully. Sarena Remiger’s pair of free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining put the final additions on the triumph.
Cathedral scored the game’s first six points before Ziebarth drove the basket for a score. The Greyhounds had a 15-point lead before Karels hit a pair of threes to help narrow the deficit to 9 points at the break.
Five minutes into the second half, the Clippers were within 5, 35-30 after Emmie Dittmar scored inside and then on a baseline jumper, but the Greyhounds took advantage of six-straight Cleveland turnovers after that to lead by 10.
But with Ziebarth scoring inside and from behind the arc and Emily Kern rebounding for a basket, the Clippers were back within four, 50-46 despite Dittmar and Kallie Phillips already benched with five fouls.
“When we get close games like this we really start working harder and pushing harder,” Ziebarth said. “We’ve been working on mental toughness this whole season. I think working together as a team and slowing things down spreading out helped us a lot.”
Kern fouled out with 3:11 left, but Cink dropped a three and then Karels tossed to Remiger inside for a basket that pulled the Clippers within four, 55-51.
“They made some nice shot selections,” Remiger said. “It’s part of the growing process. I’m proud of them.”
Each team made six three pointers. Karles made three of them and totaled 11 points. Remiger had 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Cink and Dittmar each added 7 points.
There were 51 fouls, 29 of them on Cleveland. The Greyhounds made 21 of 39 free shots compared to 13 of 26 by the Clippers. While the whistles frustrated both coaches, Remiger bit his lip, and the Clippers took the mass of fouls in stride.
“Those games that are like that, they have to play through it,” Remiger said. “In my world, probably it’s time to T up, but it totally disoriented their team.”
The Clippers return to Nicollet on Monday to take on Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 1 p.m.
Cleveland 24 41 65
Cathedral 33 28 61
Cleveland 65 (Macey Ziebarth 21, Stephanie Cink 7, Emmie Dittmar 7, Kaylee Karels 11, Sarena Remiger 15, Emily Kern 2)
Rebounds 24 (Dittmar 4, Karels 2, Remiger 11, Ziebarth 4, Kern 3)
Assists 2 (Cink 1, Karels 1)
Steals 3 (Ziebarth 1, Karels 1, Kern 1)
Turnovers 12
2FG 16
3FG 6 (Ziebarth 2, Karels 3, Cink 1)
FT 13-26 (50%)