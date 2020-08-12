Getting a head start by playing in the summer has proven to be successful for the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls tennis team.
In the past, players just showed up in the fall and played.
“The top kids practiced on their own,” LS-H girls tennis head coach Linda Seaver said. “The other kids didn’t spend much time in the off season. If it’s organized, they’re more apt to come than if it’s just open court time.”
Off-season practice has become the norm for all sports. The high school tennis summer program, open to grades 7 through 12, runs in June and July.
“We always stop the end of July and start with captains practices a week or two before the season starts,” Seaver said. “Typically, there’s no coach contact week over the Fourth of July, but this year, most sports were later, so it was just a three-day. A week before the season starts, there’s no contact again.”
This year it started later, in the middle of June, when the state opened up sports during the COVID-19 virus. Coaches follow a protocol that includes questioning athletes each week about how they feel, signs and symptoms before they start practice.
Practice is key
Players, especially the younger ones, improve by playing in the summer.
“That’s how you get better and how we build the program,” said Seaver, who started the summer league about 10 years ago. “For the younger kids, the seventh and eighth graders, it gets them out on the court. We get a chance to work in a smaller group helping them with their strokes. The older kids we can work more on improving their game, and we can work on more strategy and get them out here.”
Tennis requires practice to get better, the coach said.
“Definitely, even over the course of the summer,” Seaver said. “Even with just these few weeks, it gives you a jump on the season because it’s not the first time that the kids are picking up their rackets on Aug. 17.
“They’re ready to be more in a game situation whether it be scoring for the younger kids or game settings for the older kids.”
Players respond
The junior and senior varsity players, who have been playing since seventh grade, agree that summer practice makes a big difference.
“It’s a good head start for the high school season playing more in the off season,” junior Anna Pavlo said. “It’s just nice to get out on the court and get some time in to hit before the season.
Senior Greta Nesbit said: “It’s good to go out and get some practice in before the season. You don’t feel as nervous going in with more practice.”
Junior Darby Dunning said: “It’s kind of nice especially with everything going on with like COVID to go out and hit with people other than a few close friends or a group because like every other camp is cancelled for the summer. It’s nice to get help from coaches and people who completely know what they’re talking about. And it’s fun to get to know your team better and the younger girls.”
Junior Mia Schwartz said: “It’s nice to have everybody out and have a jump start before the season actually begins just to get you ready for it and more geared up. It gives the new kids kind of a look at what’s going to happen in the season and what tennis is all about.”
Senior Makenna Reinhardt said: “We have a tournament the first four days into the season, and we have to have practice right away before because it starts. It’s fun. I get to see my friends and get to practice and be ready for the season.”
Popular program
Most towns, such as Sibley East and Belle Plaine, run a summer program or camp for at least four weeks, Seaver said: “We’re fortunate that almost every kid that would play varsity last year comes. Not in all of the towns do they get that kind of attendance.”
Although LS-H is one of the smaller schools in the Minnesota River Conference, the team typically has the highest numbers, 25 to 30 players.
The Giants have about 30 players this year, so there will be enough for three teams: a middle school, junior varsity and varsity. Some years there are only enough players for two teams.
Having three teams helps younger players develop.
“They have a coach, plus they get matches and playing time,” Seaver said. “That helps too, because kids get playing time, and then they’re competing with kids their age and their level. And they’re not thrown into varsity matches.
“We were more in the low 20s, so we didn’t have enough to field three teams,” Seaver said. “We had three coaches for a long time, and then our numbers fell off a little bit. But the last few years we’ve had enough. Our numbers match Jordan, New Prague and the Mankato Schools, so it keeps the interest, too.”
When the numbers are high, it’s also good to have extra help coaching in the summer.
“I’ve had at least five volunteers of either past players, JV coaches or just volunteers, so we can keep our groups real small,” Seaver said. “So our numbers on a court at a time, we’re not working with a great big large group. Kids aren’t standing in big sizes together, so we feel like we’re giving them that distancing.
“We’ve got a lot of individualized attention on every court. We can have a court with three to four kids and one coach per court.”
It’s an advantage to have so many instructors. The Giants have a good tradition of former players willing to help. They know what it takes.
“We appreciate it,” Seaver said. “They’re volunteering their time to do this. Without them, it would be hard to meet the needs of 25 kids on the court.”
Seaver thinks the summer program is so popular because of the tradition of success.
“We’ve had a successful program for a long time,” Seaver said. “We’ve had some leaner years, but just because of the success of the program, kids just want to be a part of that.”
It’s even more popular now to play in the off season.
“More so now than ever athletes need to play in the off season get better and to keep up,” Seaver said. “So then the summer program does well because they know in order to become competitive come fall, they can’t just sit around on the sidelines and then show up.
“And they’re a great group of kids, enthusiastic and athletic. That’s where we’ve been fortunate the last few years. Right now I have a very athletic group of kids. That helps build a program. They’re competitive against each other which means that you’re improving every time you’re out there because you have to play well to hit with your peers.”
Many are multi-sport athletes. Almost all of them two sports, if not three.
Drills
The summer practice includes a lot of drills on the basics, and then they move on to more advanced play.
“We work on groundstrokes, volleys and serving,” Seaver said. “Then we put them into game situations. A lot of ball feeding by coaches and the ball machine, setting up a drill where they move from a ground stroke to an approach shot.”
Summer practices start early, 7 a.m., so they can still work and not have to play in hot weather.
“They start early, because the older kids have jobs,” Seaver said. “This way they still can get to their job. Then the turnout is better. Parents can bring their kids on their way to work. It helps scheduling. And this summer we beat the heat. And they’re willing to get up in the morning.”