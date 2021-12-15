Seeking their first win of the season, the Titans girls basketball team traveled to Fairmont to do battle with the Cardinals. Unfortunately for TCU, Fairmont proved too much to handle as the Cardinals cruised to a 60-26 victory.
The loss drops the Titans to 0-4 on the season as they prepare for a battle of teams searching for their first victory of the season Thursday, Dec. 16. The Titans will host the 0-5 Le Sueur-Henderson Giants Thursday night with both teams aiming to get their seasons on track.