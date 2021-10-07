Thursday night the Cleveland Clippers volleyball team traveled to Madelia to face off against the Blackhawks. Cleveland defeated Madelia 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-15) to improve to 17-8 (6-1 Valley Conference) on the season.
Emily Kern paced the offense with 13 kills while adding seven blocks and three digs. Taylin Gosch had 24 set assists with three digs, three kills, and three aces.
Grayce Kortuem finished the night with five kills, five blocks and three digs. Harley Connor recorded five kills and five blocks while Ava Hahn had five kills and four digs.
Cleveland returns to action Tuesday, Oct. 12 with a road trip against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.