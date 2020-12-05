Five Cleveland volleyball players achieved Valley Conference honors.
Three made the All-Conference first team: junior middle hitter Emily Kern, junior setter Taylin Gosch and sophomore libero Emma Sweere.
Senior outside hitter Halle McCabe earned second team All-Conference.
Junior defensive specialist Jordyn Klingel received Honorable Mention.
Kern led the Clippers with 179 kills and 53 solo blocks. She also had 164 digs, 26 ace serves and five set assists.
Gosch paced Cleveland with 404 set assists, plus she had 74 digs, 27 kills, 17 ace serves and nine blocks.
Sweere finished with team-highs of 231 digs and 30 ace serves, plus 16 set assists.
McCabe collected 115 kills, 78 digs, six ace serves and four set assists.
Klingel had 89 digs, nine ace serves, nine set assists, two kills and one block.
Brianna Connor, the Clippers' other senior outside hitter, picked up 26 kills, 20 digs, 11 ace serves and one set assist. Her last game was Nov. 2. She was not able to play due to COVID quarantine.
Senior back-row specialist Serena Williams had six digs.
Sophomore right side hitter Harley Connor had 44 kills, 12 digs, eight blocks and six set assists.
Junior middle hitter Grayce Kortuem notched 47 kills, 19 digs, 12 blocks, five set assists and one ace serve.
Freshman outside hitter Laci Hollerich had 23 digs, 22 kills, three blocks, one ace serve and one set assist.
Junior defensive specialist Zoe Porter picked up 112 digs and 18 aces.
Other players are: Mady Steen, Sarena Remiger, Maria Dembouski and Allison Jindra.
The Clippers finished 11-1 and ranked 12th out of 180 on MinnesotaScores.Net for Class A. This was the Clippers' highest ranking in Bree Meyer's seven years as head coach.
"We were very thankful to have a successful COVID season considering the circumstances that we were given," Meyer said. "The girls really bonded as a team on the court despite not having any team bonding activities this year. The girls really got excited when they earned a set assist on court! We will miss our three seniors: Halle McCabe, Brianna Connor and Serena Williams. We will have 12 varsity players returning for next season. We look for to summer and playing in our new gym next year."