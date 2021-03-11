Junior goalie Amelia Messer and the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team earned their third shutout of the season and second win over Fairmont in the last week with a 3-0 victory on Thursday at Le Sueur Community Center.
Messer stopped all 29 Cardinals' shot son goal, while the Bulldogs scored on three of their 30.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead on a goal by right wing Darbi Dunning, assisted by center Sophia Doherty in the first period.
Forward Nicole McCabe made it 2-0 with 30 seconds left in the first period on a goal, assisted by center Anna Pavlo.
After a scoreless second period, Pavlo finished off the scoring on an unassisted goal with 6:30 left in the game
The Bulldogs, who improved to 10-6 overall and 10-4 and second place in the Big South Conference, wrap up the conference season at home 7 p.m. Friday versus Windom (5-10, 4-8) and finish the regular season at home at 7 p.m. Saturday versus Hutchinson (6-9, 5-5 Wright County Conference).