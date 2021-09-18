The Le Sueur-Henderson football team played its first home game of the 2021 season as the Giants hosted the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights. LCWM was able to control the game with a ground game that consistently earned positive yardage and the Knights were able to ride that offensive output to a 34-6 victory over the Giants.
"LCWM brought a very physical team to play us," said LS-H head coach Michael May. "We have to give them credit, they controlled the line of scrimmage the majority of the game. They controlled the clock with their run game and we could only manage 25 total offensive plays for the game."
In their opening possession of the game, the Knights drove down the field, draining clock the whole way, and came away with a rushing touchdown from five yards out from their quarterback.
LS-H had an exciting spark off the touchdown though, as David Gupton took the ensuing kickoff from deep in Giants territory out to the 40-yard line as he knifed through LCWM tacklers. Unfortunately for LS-H they wasn't able to take advantage of the good field position and turned the ball over on downs at the 45-yard line.
The Knights put two more touchdowns on the board in the first half, another rushing score from their quarterback followed by a passing touchdown with 11 seconds to go in the half, taking a 21-0 lead into the break.
LCWM continued to grind away the clock in the second half and came away with two more rushing touchdowns for their QB, with their final score coming with 9:25 to go in the game.
The Giants were able to respond to the last Knights touchdown with their most effective drive of the night. Mason Reinhardt was able to break through the LCWM defense and for a 42-yard run before getting dragged down just outside the red-zone.
After the big play, quarterback Nathan Gregersen threw a dart into the right side of the end zone where Gupton was able to high-point the ball and put LS-H on the board. After a failed two-point attempt, the Knights were able to run out the clock without any additional scoring.
"The Giants didn't quit and we managed to put together a nice drive in the fourth quarter and get some points on the board," said May. "We can build on that positive for next week."
Mason Reinhardt finished the night with 53 yards rushing on 9 carries as well as 10 tackles on the defensive end.
Gregersen completed one pass for 24 yards and the lone Giants touchdown while also recording seven tackles.
Gupton finished the night with the 24-yard touchdown reception.
Benjamin Miller added seven tackles from his spot on the defensive line.
Sophomore Talen Schwandt saw his first varsity action on defense and recorded a sack for the Giants in the third quarter.
LS-H will return to the gridiron Friday, Sept. 24, when the team travels to Blue Earth to take on the Buccaneers with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.