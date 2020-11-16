Tri-City United football team was scheduled to open the Section 3AAA playoffs Tuesday, Nov. 17 hosting Fairmont, but the Titans were forced to drop out because of the COVID-19 pandemic virus.
"Although our kids and coaches were doing the right things regarding COVID protocols, we have lost the battle of staying COVID clean," TCU Activities Director Chad Johnson said.
"TCU will unfortunately have to remove itself from the 2020 football playoffs. We are disappointed we will not get to have our matchup with Fairmont on Tuesday night. Proud of our kids and coaches on a great season. We wish all remaining teams good luck as your season continues."