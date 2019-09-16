The Tri-City United girls tennis team lost a narrow 4-3 meet to Belle Plaine on Friday, Sept. 13. Despite the loss, the Titan girls improved their performance from their last couple of meets.
“[The] girls really played well today,” said TCU Coach Phil Murry. “Even the matches we lost were tightly contested.”
TCU’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, Erica Jackson and Josie Plut, both took home victories. Jackson lost her first set 6-4 against Belle Plaine’s Katie Piampano, but came back strong in the second and third, winning 6-1, 6-3. Plut thwarted her opponent Kadence Bran in the first set 6-1, but was forced into a tiebreaker by bran in the second. Ultimately, Plut came out on top 7-6 (9-7).
Titans Monserratt Ruiz and Geena Ehlers both fell at No. 3 singles and No. 4 singles respectively, but put up a fight throughout their matches. Belle Plaine’s Isabella Bran de Leon overcame Ruiz 6-3, 6-2 while Emma Driehorst defeated Ehlers 6-3, 6-4.
It was a tied meet in the singles category, but Belle Plaine was able to take the lead in the doubles category. The Titans No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Mueller and Mackenzie Holmbo fell in two 6-3 sets to Abby Bristlin and Kim Teal. TCU came back at No. 3 doubles with Rachel Rynda and Rachele Mazza defeating the Eliama Fahey and Kamryn Stier 6-2, 6-0.
The meet came down to the matchup between TCU’s No.2 doubles team Allie Schley and Jena Weiers and Belle Plaine’s Courtney Eppen and Elissa Moonen. Belle Plaine came out on top in the first set 6-4, but Schley and Weirs were victorious in the second 6-3.
The two teams played each other into a tiebreaker in the third set. In that final set of the match, which lasted two and a half hours, Belle Plaine came out ahead 7-6 (7-2).