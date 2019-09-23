It was a time to celebrate for the Tri-City United boys soccer team. The Titans scored a 6-1 victory in their over the Triton Cobras.
“They played fast tonight and very unselfish,” said TCU Coach Carey Langer. “We have been working on trying to quickly pass the ball to the outside of the field instead of dribbling up the middle. Tonight they did a great job of moving the ball out wide quickly and playing balls to space. As a result, the Cobras didn’t know if they should cover a space or a player. This quick and unselfish play resulted in a lot of shots and goals.”
The Titans’ strategy paid off. The team shot their first goal in the opening minutes of the game and continued to put the pressure on the Cobras.
“It quickly set the tone that we were going to play fast and unselfish as a team,” said Langer. “They played ‘pedal to the metal’ all night.”
TCU produced 20 shots on goals throughout the game and collected six goals. Sophomore Captain Kris Ruiz was the team’s top scorer, with three goals and six shots. Fernando Mora added two goals to the team’s score and four shots. Senior Captain Hugo Ruiz produced a goal for the team and had three shots on goal.
“The bottom line is these boys have great speed and quick feet,” said Langer. “Now that they have established gameplay that is based upon moving the ball quickly to open players and spaces, they will continue to build trust in one another that will be needed as we approach section playoffs in October.”
The Titans were also assisted by a strong defense. Goalie Jesus “Chi Chi” Hernandez had seven saves goal and shut down two one-on-one shots.
“We have finally found our stride in playing together and moving the ball quickly,” said Langer. “Once again the defense was lights out, only allowing eight shots on goal and literally shut Triton down offensively. I like what I am seeing, but we can still get better.”
“Stars of the game were the entire defense: Jesus Ruiz, Ashton Matejcek, Frankie Sanchez, Fernando Mora, and Jesus ‘Chi Chi’ Hernandez,” said Langer.
On the team’s future for the rest of the season, Coach Langer wouldn’t make any predictions but said he would continue the team’s aggressive strategy.
“It’s hard to know what we will see in October when section playoffs start. We are not going to worry about that right now. We will focus our efforts on our remaining games and continue our pursuit to play fast and aggressive. I think we have a lot of ability and this team plays with conviction, but so do other teams. Either way, it will be fun to watch these boys respond to the challenge. Believe me, they are up for it.”