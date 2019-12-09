Mayer Lutheran improved to 6-0 with an 83-65 victory Saturday over the visiting Le Sueur-Henderson Giants in Minnesota River Conference girls basketball action.
Mayer Lutheran jumped out to an early lead and were up 48-31 at halftime before the Giants closed to within four points in the second half. But the Crusaders pulled away at the end.
It was sharp-shooting from beyond the arc which provided the Crusaders with that first-half scoring surge, as Mayer Lutheran hit eight three-pointers. The Crusaders were 10-16 from 3-point territory for the game.
The Giants again used a strong rebounding effort to keep it close midway through the second half. LS-H forward Lauren Gregersen was again the top Giants rebounder with 13 boards. Morgan Goettlicher added 7 rebounds, and Halle Bemmels had 6. Bemmels guided the Giants offense, collecting 5 assists.
LS-H coach John Garvey was pleased with the Giants' effort on both sides of the court.
"We have shown improvement in all three games," he said. "Our turnovers were down and we have out-rebounded all three teams so far this season."
Gregersen and teammate Olivia Fritz led the Giants offense with 16 points each. Bemmels added 10 points. Other LS-H scoring: Goettlicher 9, Samantha Wilbright 4, Kyla Samora 4, Karragen Straub 3, Makenna Borchardt 3.
The Giants hit 23 of 67 shots from the field for 34 percent and improved to 11 of 14 from the free throw line for 79 percent, including a perfect 5 for 5 from Goettlicher. LS-H hit 8 of 26 from beyond the arc for 31 percent, including 5 of 12 from Fritz.
Emma Lade and Brooke Friske led the Crusaders with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Madeline Guetzow added 11 points.
The Giants head next to Jordan (2-0) on Thursday. The Jaguars topped Tri-City United on Saturday by a score of 66-52. LS-H hosts Sibley East (1-3) on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Giants 31 - 34 -- 65
Crusaders 48 - 35 -- 83