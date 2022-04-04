The Le Sueur-Henderson youth wrestling program sent a multitude of individuals to compete in both the state tournament held at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester as well as a season-ending invitational last weekend.
The state tournament began Thursday with the seventh and eighth grade team competition where the Giants fielded a total of 13 wrestlers. The team competition was completed Friday night and when the dust settled, the Giants had earned a 19th place finish out of 32 teams in the competition.
At the conclusion of the team portion Thursday night, the seventh and eighth grade individual competitions began with the trio of Dalton Wilson, Colton Wilson and George Doherty competing. All three successfully advanced to the second-day of competition.
Friday evening, the individual championship rounds were fought and when it was all said and done, all three had earned podium spots with George Doherty placing fourth as well as Dalton Wilson and Colton Wilson earning fifth.
A pair of girls Lean Nytes and Kaylee Nytes represented the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants in the Girls Open Division as well.
The fifth and sixth grade state individual tournament began Friday and the Giants were represented by Kain Romano, Owen Greenig, William Osborne and Damian Eotvos.
Saturday, the K-4th grade individual competition featured Gideon Romano, Branlin Hollnagel, Elias Nielsen and Wesley Thieke, who all moved on to the next day's championship round while Eli Nielsen, Brayvon Mueller and LeRoy Haaland also competed.
The Giants wrapped up the individual tournament on Sunday with K-4th grade championship round where Elias Nielsen earned a second-pace finish while Branlin Hollnagel took third place with Gideon Romano and Wesley Thieke each earning sixth place.
The K-6th grade team competition began Saturday with Gideon Romano, Trevor Borth, Eli Nielsen, Chase Suter, Elias Nielsen, LeRoy Haaland, Kain Romano, Wesley Thieke, William Osborne, Robert Riemann, Nathan Lansing, Declan Cross, Waylon Thieke, Owen Greenig, Damian Eotvos, Finn Cross, Leah Nytes, Brayvon Mueller, Anthony Nytes, Draydon Mueller and Mason Bushway all representing LS-H. Once the wrestling was all said and done Sunday evening, the team finished with a 21st place finish among 32 teams in competition.
State Podium and awards:
Elias Nielsen, 2nd place
Branlin Hollnagel, 3rd place
George Doherty, 4th place
Gideon Romano, 5th place
Dalton Wilson, 5th place
Colton Wilson, 5th place
Wesley Thieke, 6th place
K- 6th Grade Team 21st place out of 32 teams
7th – 8th Grade Team 19th place out of 32 teams
Thursday afternoon, the individual Invite competition for seventh and eighth grade saw LS-H wrestlers Mason Johnson, Nick Larson and Luck Miller each earn fourth place finishes and podium spots with Carter Nelson also competing.
Friday, the Giants were represented in the fifth and sixth grade competition by Waylon Thieke, who would go on to claim first place while Anthony Nytes finished second and Nathan Lansing, Declan Cross and Robert Riemann all joining in the competition..
Saturday, Finn Cross earned first place while Leah Nytes tookseoncd place. Rayce Peters took third place in the K-2nd grade competition. The Giants also had wrestlers in the third and fourth grade competition where they were represented by Chase Suter who took second place, Kaylee Nytes who finished third, Isaa Larson who claimed fourth as well as Draydon Muller.
Invite Podium and awards:
Finn Cross 1st place
Waylon Thieke 1st place
Leah Nytes 2nd place
Chase Suter 2nd place
Anthony Nytes 2nd place
Rayce Peters 3rd place
Kaylee Nytes 3rd place
Isaac Larson 4th place
Mason Johnson 4th place
Nicolas Larson 4th place
Luke Miller 4th place
"We had great success and many kids that placed on the podium, but we are also very proud of the ones that did not make the podium as just making it to those competitions is an extraordinary success and they fought just as hard and are worth just as much recognition," noted Kate Larson.
She added, "We could not do this without our great coaches who are giving a lot of their time for those boys and girls. Ben Wilson, Sonny Willson, Aaron Thieke, Bryan Greenig, Josh Lansing, Joe Bushway, Billy Haaland, Carl Nielsen, Matt Hollnagel, Brandon Mueller and also all the great moms that help with a lot of paperwork, administrative work and a lot of other small but important things..."