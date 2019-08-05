The Le Sueur Braves endured an overwhelming defeat July 28 in their game against the St. Clair Wood Ducks. The Wood Ducks won 14-4.
“The Braves were in trouble from the beginning,” said Braves player and Team Manager Ryan McPartland. “We put players on first and second but were not able to capitalize on the first inning.”
The Wood Ducks, on the other hand, did not have trouble making their first inning count. Alec Gratz hit a home run for St. Clair and took the lead. However, the Braves kept St. Clair from collecting more runs in the first.
The Braves’ fortunes turned around briefly in the second inning. Nic Haller and Brent O’Connell were able to collect two runs for Le Sueur and put the Braves in the lead. Both batters made it on base after two hits by pitch. Matt McPartland hit a single, propelling Haller into home and Jason Sunderman knocked in O’Connell with a sacrifice fly.
However, the Braves’ success was short-lived. The Wood Ducks struck back in the bottom of the second and collected an insurmountable lead. Eight of the team’s 10 batters produced a run, taking back a lead of 9-2.
St. Clair simply wouldn’t quit and built on their already aggressive lead. The Wood Ducks collected four more runs in the third inning and one more in the fourth, bringing their total up to 14.
Meanwhile, the Braves were floundering. Outside of a triple hit by Jordan Carlson, the Braves were unable to connect with the ball in the third. They fared even worse in the fourth, being put down 1-2-3.
“The Braves didn’t have a very good outing from Jordan Sinell, who struggled with control early on,” said McPartland. “Sinell was relieved by Brandon Culbert, who didn’t fare much better, as St. Clair was able to hit everything thrown their way.”
It wasn’t entirely over for the Braves though. Alex Klug was able to collect two more runs for Le Sueur by hitting a home run. Ryan McPartland hit a single early in the fifth and was followed up by Klug, who knocked in himself and McPartland.
The Braves were then able to keep the Wood Ducks from landing more hits in the fifth and sixth. However, this was simply too late. What the Braves really needed were runs, and those weren’t coming.
“That’s all we could muster,” said McPartland.
The game came to a close in the seventh inning with St. Clair taking home a victory.