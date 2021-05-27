The Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team took home its fourth victory this season in a battle with the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial. Though the Knights jumped out of the gate with a four-run lead, the Giants closed the gap in one inning and consistently hit their way into a 14-8 win.
LCWM leaped ahead of the Giants at the top of the first and scored four back-to-back runs. The Giants gave up three walks and an error, propelling LCWM into a 4-1 lead.
Still, the Giants persevered. Ethan Hathaway led an aggressive play for the Giants in the first inning. After singling, Hathaway dashed to second and third base on an error and ran home on a single by Zach Berndt.
LS-H followed up by knocking out and overtaking the Knights in the next inning. Nathan Gregersen opened with a double, but was tagged out on the way to third. But the fielder’s choice allowed Brogan McMillen to reach second and Brody Berndt to reach first. Landon Fahey loaded the bases with a single and Logan Feeney singled in McMillen. Two errors by LCWM allowed McMillen and Berndt to reach home. Feeney scored on a passed ball, pushing the Giants up 5-4.
However, the Knights quickly took back the advantage. In the third, LCWM scored four runs on two errors and two doubles. The Giants made up some ground in the bottom. Gregersen was hit by pitch and McMillen pushed him to second on a walk. The next batters were knocked out 1-2-3, but before the inning closed, Gregersen stole third and reached home on a ground ball and Berndt scored on a passed ball. LCWM now led by just 8-7.
The Giants soon overcame the deficit. In the fourth, David Gupton walked to first and stole second and was batted in on a double by Zach Berndt. Berndt scored on a single by Aiden Gulbranson and boosted the Giants into a 9-8 lead.
This time, rather than trade the lead, the Giants prevented the LCWM from scoring for the rest of the game. Shortstop Brody Berndt was a standout, catching a fly out, ground out and throwing three ground balls to first baseman Gulbranson. Pitcher Zach Berndt only gave up two hosts in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Ben Miller opened the fifth inning putting another run on the board. After walking to first and stealing second, Miller scored on a single by Zach Berndt. Berndt was pushed to second on a walk and ran home on a single by Gregersen.
The Giants captured three more runs in the sixth. Brody Berndt led on a hit by pitch and was batted into second by Zach Ross. Berndt was batted home on a single by Gupton, Ross reached on a single by Hathaway and a sacrifice fly by Zach Berndt allowed Gupton to score and deliver a 14-8 win.
Gupton, Zach Berndt, McMillen and Brody Berndt all contributed two hits while Hathaway, Gregersen, Fahey, Ross, Feeney and Ben Miller contributed one. Zach Berndt pitched all seven innings, struck out five and gave up 11 hits.