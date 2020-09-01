The IMCA Sprint feature also saw some first lap mishaps, first Bruce Allen of Mankato spun on the top side of turn 3 and fell off of the track. His night was done as he went into the pit. Then the following restart, saw a front row jump start which restarted the race once again. When they finally were able to get going, the 21 of Brett Allen from Gaylord was the leader, but on the 3rd lap, Justin Allen from Gaylord who seemed to be gliding around the track took the high sided in turn 4 and blasted past Brett. He was able to maintain a strong lead but then another caution came out and restacked the cars. On the restart, Justin once again led with Brett behind him but coming in for the checkered flag Javen Ostermann of Courtland dove under Brett in turn 4 and inched his way into 2nd place.
By the 4th lap of the IMCA Hobby feature, track point leader Cory Probst from Brewster had command of the race. He started 11th and worked his way through the field to gain the lead from Mason Goettl of Winsted. Jed Trebelhorn of Winthrop was able to pass Goettl with a few laps left but lapped traffic put distance between Probst and Trebelhorn so Probst won ahead of Trebelhorn and Goettl took third.
First-lap cautions slowed the start of the IMCA Sport Compact feature when the 54 of Alan Lahr from Nicollet spun in turn 4. The cars relined up and restarted, but another yellow came out for the car of Levi Selly from St. Peter as he was in an altercation with the 76m of David Marshall from Buffalo Lake and Emily Senne of North Mankato. All cars were out of the race. Once the cars were relined up and restarted, the 23m of Matthew Spiess from Belle Plaine took the lead and led until after the white flag was displayed. RJ Esqueda had started 10th and worked his way up to 2nd place by the 3rd lap he had his sights on Spiess and was able to get around him to take the checkered first to win the race. Justin Dose of Brownton also followed Esqueda and passed Spiess after the white flag was displayed. Spiess settled for 3rd place ahead of the 40m of Gavin Maass from Mankato.
The Outlaw Hobby feature saw two different leaders, the first was Scott Oestreich from Belle Plaine who started in the front row with the 0x of Mark Oestreich also from Belle Plaine. Soon the 3k of Karl Hewitt Jr. from Chaska was in the mix. Mark had the misfortune of spinning around on the backstretch putting him way back in the field. The 00 of Brad Schnepf from Waseca was battling with Hewitt for the following 8 laps, but he brought out the yellow when he spun another car. As the cars relined up, Hewitt was still in the lead but soon had the company of Mori Oestreich from Henderson. Lap by lap Oestreich put the pressure on Hewitt, but in the end he had to settle for 2nd ahead of Dakota Robinson of Arlington.
Mike Kennedy of Madison Lake had a great run in the IMCA Sport Modified feature, taking the lead at the drop of the green flag. A couple of yellow flags on the 3rd lap put a damper on that position for Kennedy. As the cars relined up and restarted, Kris Zuhlsdorf of Danube got around Kennedy, he raced hard but could not regain his position and in the end, settled 2nd to Zuhlsdorf and ahead of Eric Larson of Madison Lake.
Jeff McCollum of Mankato took a solid lead in the IMCA Stock Car feature until a yellow was thrown for the spinning car of Andrea McCain of South Haven. On the restart, McCollum once again commanded the race but he also had the company of fast moving Matt Speckman from Sleepy Eye. Lap by lap, Speckman was gaining on McCollum. By lap 13 he took over the top spot, McCollum fell back positions. Speckman was now being challenged by Curt Lund of Redwood Falls but he ran out of time as Speckman took the checkered flag ahead of Lund. Chad Schroeder of Belle Plaine was right with Lund finishing third.
The IMCA Modified feature went flag to flag with the first leader being Brian Shaughnessy of Le Center. By the following lap, Dan Menk from Franklin who started in the third row was the leader and remained the leader until the end winning the race ahead of Clint Hatlestad of Glencoe and Toby Patchen of Isanti.