Running through puddles from recent rains, the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys cross-country team earned another regular season victory Thursday on the Sleepy Eye golf course.
Just a half second behind the personal record he set in the first race of the season, Mitchell Johnstone took first place among the 76 runners with a 16:08 finish. Teammate Jerrett Peterson was 42 seconds behind but still finished second. Three seconds after Peterson, Tyler Erickson came in third for a Crusader trifecta.
Rounding out the front five, Brett Omtvedt was ninth with an 18:12, and James Younge was 12th with an 18:19. Nicholas Huisken was 19th with a 19:23, Jorden Rossow was 27th with a 20:30, Nathan Strobel was 28th with a 20:33, Carter Zimmerman was 36th with a 21:02, Grant Wagnness was 37th with a 21:03.
Team scores were Loyola/Cleveland 27, Sibley East 48, Norwood-Young America 57, host Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 114, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 114, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 143 and Wabasso 175.
The Crusader girls took fourth place with an 82. Sibley East was in first with a 51, LCWM was second with a 65, and NYA was third with a 77. Wabasso scored 95, and SESM had a 110.
Ellie Nygren was the top finisher for the Crusaders with a fifth-place 20:59 finish. There were 46 runners. Rounding out the top five, Lyndsey Wangsness was 13th with a 23:08, Makenna Mueller was 14th with a 23:10, Kaitlyn Sizer was 26th with a 25:23.00 and Lilly Croatt was 35th with a 27:04.
Jewel Factor came in 39th with a 28:42, Cora Koester was 43rd with a 30:13, and Marie Leonard was 45th with a 31:17.
The Crusaders return to action Thursday, Oct. 10 in a meet at Madelia.