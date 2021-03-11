The No. 4 seeded Cleveland boys basketball team (11-2) opens the Section 2A North Subsection playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18 hosting No. 4 seeded New Ulm Cathedral (10-5).
In other quarterfinal games at 7 p.m. Thursday, No. 1 seeded Mayer Lutheran (12-3) hosts the winner of No. 8 Cedar Mt. (7-9)) and No. 9 Buffalo Lake-Hector (4-11)), No. 3 Lester Prairie (14-3)) hosts No. 6 GFW (7-9) and No. 2 Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (13-3) hosts the winner of No. 7 BOLD (4-7) and No. 10 Sleepy Eye Public (2-14).
In the South Subsection, No. 1 seeded St. Clair (11-2) hosts the winner of No. 8 United South Central (5-6) and No. 9 Springfield (7-8), No. 4 MCW (9-8) hosts No. 5 Nicollet (8-8), No. 3 GHEC/ML/T (11-5) hosts the winner of No. 6 Mt. Lake (7-8) and No. 11 Alden Conger (2-13) and No. 2 Mankato Loyola (11-3) hosts the winner of No. 7 WEM (6-8) and No. 10 Madelia (5-11).
The subsection semifinals are at 7 p.m. March 20 at the nigh seeds. The final is March 24 at the high seed.