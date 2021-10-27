With the season on the line in the Section 2A football quarterfinal, the Cleveland Clippers football team suffered a 37-7 loss at the hands of the Lester Prairie Bulldogs.
The Lester Prairie offense found success early and often as they took a 25-0 lead into halftime. Despite shutting the Bulldogs out in the fourth quarter, the Clippers allowed 12 more points in the third and weren't able to put their first scoring drive until the fourth.
The Cleveland touchdown came on a pass from Carter Dylla, who continued to play quarterback for the Clippers, to running back Fisher Knish.
Dylla finished the night completing 7-18 passes for 104, a touchdown and an interception while Knish recorded three catches for 99 yards and a TD to go along with 64 yards on 20 rushing attempts.
Knish also led the Clippers in tackles with eight and recovered a fumble while Dylla finished the night with seven tackles.
Colin Krenik and Tanyon Hoheisel each recorded six tackles on the night for Cleveland as well.
The loss ends the season for the Clippers, leaving the team with a 4-5 record.