Medford came to town and rolled over the Cleveland Clippers girls basketball team 71-26 on Friday.
With a 7-1 record, the Tigers’ only loss was to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, by one point in overtime. The Clippers used the opportunity to improve, said head coach Joe Remiger.
“I’m more fine with the way we played tonight than we did last night. We moved the ball around better. We were just a lot tougher physically.”
Medford scored 14 points against the Clippers before Sarena Remiger assisted Emily Kern under the rim for the first Clipper basket from the floor.
The Tigers, with 10 steals, were up 40-6 when the Clippers scored their next basket, a three pointer by Macey Ziebarth.
After two baskets by Kern and one each from Remiger and Kaylee Karels, the Clippers trailed 45-20 at the break. Baskets by Karels, Remiger and Phillips accounted for the six points the Clippers managed in the second half.
Ziebarth led the Clipper effort with eight points, five of them coming from the foul line. Kern had seven points. Remiger had eight rebounds. Kaillie Phillips had seven rebounds.
Remiger pointed to the defensive play of Phillips, who had the tough assignment of guarding a big, physical player and holding her to just five points.
“For her to step up and take on that…with a girl like that you can’t just follow her around; you’ve got to beat her to spots.”
The Clippers travel to Janesville on Tuesday, host WEM on Thursday and travel to Alden on Friday.
Medford 45 26 71
Cleveland 20 6 26
Cleveland 26 (Macey Ziebarth 8, Stephanie Cink 1, Kailee Phillip 2, Kaylee Karels 4, Sarena Remiger 4, Emily Kern 7)
Rebounds 31 (Cink 3, Karels 2, Remiger 8, Phillips 7, Ziebarth 3, Kern 2, Emmie Dittmar 3, Mya Krenik 2)
Assists 3 (Remiger 1, Dittmar 1, Krenik 1)
Steals 6 (Remiger 2, Krenik 1, Kern 2, Phillips 1)
Turnovers 31
2FG 8-30 (27%)
3FG 1-6 (17%) (Ziebarth 1)
FT 7-20 (35%)