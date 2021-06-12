Le Sueur-Henderson junior Dylan Novak put his all-around athletic ability on display Saturday in three events at the Section 2A track and field championships at Mankato West High School.
Novak placed first in the 300-meter high hurdles in 41.52 seconds, second in the 200-meter dash in 23.57 seconds and third in the long jump (19 feet, 5½ inches).
The top two in each individual event qualify for state, so Novak made it to state for the first time in the 300 hurdles and 200 dash.
Novak has been winning all three events all season. He is still is unbeaten in the 300 hurdles. They were his first losses this season in the 200 and long jump.
Novak credits his diversified athletic abilities "pretty much to genetics."
"Going from the hurdles to the 200 meter and long jump, it's definitely a big gap for sure," Novak said. "The long jump is more about explosiveness. The hurdles is attacking the hurdle. And the 200 is just a full out sprint."
He credits assistant coach/hurdles coach Lindsay Smith-Pfarr, plus his other coaches and teammates for much of his success.
"I have a great coach, Lindsay Pfarr," Novak said. "This year we made a lot of progress from where we started. All of the team is very amazing and very supportive. It's a community thing. Everyone comes together. I'm glad we all came down here together."
Novak said head coach Sue Hynes also has been "very supportive this year, helping us to try and do our best, really pushing the team to do their hardest. We did the best with what we have. Next year I'm hoping to get more people, seniors, to come out. We have a younger team. Eighth-grader Liam West is our second fastest kid, but he still has a lot of time to improve."
Novak also has put in hard work training and has become physically and mentally stronger.
"I do body workouts and calisthenics," Novak said. "I live with (uncle and aunt) Dave and Robyn Pfarr, and they've got a gym there."
He trains at the Pfarr gym/farm in Le Sueur for multiple sports. He also is a wrestler, football player and cross country runner. "I'm debating on what sport to play in the fall," Novak said. "I might try to do both."
Novak improved his time by 3 seconds in the 300 hurdles from 44 seconds in the beginning of the year.
Novak said he got faster by working out during the off season and vacations.
He posted a fast time in the section despite knocking over the last hurdle. "You've got to keep running through it," he said. "You can't really think of the errors you make along the way."
Novak came in with a personal best of 20 feet in the long jump. Although he fell an inch short of placing second and making state, he said, "This is my first year in the long jump, so I'm hoping to improve upon it."
In the 200-meter dash, Novak needed a strong kick to finish second. "At the beginning of the race, I did not push myself the hardest I could. I was like fourth, and then at the end, about the last 100 meters, I started pushing it."
Novak's goals at state are top three in the 300 hurdles and the open 200. "I'm going to try to do my best."
LS-H junior Emily Sullivan is heading back to state in three wheelchair events. Unopposed, she won the 100 (33.45) and 200 (1:22.77) wheelchair dashes and the wheelchair shot put (10-10.5).
The Giants had three other entries in the section. Junior Hailey Juarez finished seventh in the 1600-meter run in 5:52.13, sophomore Lexi Terwedo placed eighth in the 800 dash in 2:39.20, and sophomore Drea Terwedo took 12th in the 200 dash in 29.18.