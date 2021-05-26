Tri-City United boys track and field team took home conference honors in five events in placing third in the highly competitive Minnesota River Conference Championships May 25 at Belle Plaine.
"Great conference meet with the team championship determined in the last 20 meters of the final race," TCU boys head coach Craig Nordling said
Jordan Meyer ran a dominating race in the 110 hurdles to earn the title and All-Conference recognition. He sits No. 3 all-time in TCU school history for the 110H. In the 300H, he barely missed a second title. He finished 2nd for All-Conference Honorable mention.
Marco Reyes ran a great 400m race to earn the title and All-Conference recognition. He ranks No. 2 all-time in TCU school history for the 400m. In the 200m, he barely missed a second title. He finished 2nd for All-Conference Honorable mention.
Marco and Jordan, along with Brant LeMieux and Payton Hennon competed in one of the closest contests of the day, the 4x200. TCU finished 2nd with a time of 1:36.61. Sibley East edged them by .07 of a second. Belle Plaine finished third with a time of 1:36.66 in a true photo finish for the top 3 spots.
Dylan Thompson had a great day pole vaulting. By posting a personal best in the event, Thompson cleared the same height as the winner clearing 10 feet, but ended up second, with All-Conference Honorable Mention due to criteria of total failed attempts during competition.
"With this being the first big meet in two years, our team responded well and competed hard," Nordling said. "The team ended the meet in third place behind Conference Champs Belle Plaine and Sibley East.
"Subsection meet is next week (4 p.m. Thursday at Le Sueur) and will again be stiff competition with Le Sueur, Belle Plaine and Sibley East being at the meet. Minnesota Valley Lutheran and GFW are also at the meet."
TCU girls team also placed third in the conference behind first place Belle Plaine and second placed Sibley East.
The Titan girls didn't win a first place, but Charlotee Houn finished second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles to receive all-conference honorable mention.
Triple winner Dylan Novak led Le Sueur-Henderson boys to sixth place. Novak won the 200 dash, the 300 hurdles and the long jump to earn all-conference honors in three events.
LS-H girls triple winner Emily Sullivan took first in three wheelchair events: 100, 200 and shot put. The Giants finished seventh as a team.