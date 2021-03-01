The Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United girls basketball teams went head to head in an almost dead even game on Friday. The Giants ultimately ran ahead of the Titans in the last minutes of the game with some essential free throws, giving LS-H the 61-55 victory.
"This was a close ball game pretty much right up until the last minute of the game," said TCU Coach Don Marcussen. "The stats were pretty even for both teams with the exception of LS-H hitting on 38% from the 2-point area and TCU only connecting on 28% from the same area."
The score speaks for itself. By the end of the first half, TCU was one point ahead of the Giants 33-32. The Titans were down two starters, but assembled a competitive offense to take on the Giants.
Kaia Krocak was a linchpin for the Titans on offense and defense. The inside shooter led the team in scoring with 17 points. She was a fighter on the defensive side as well, leading the team with nine rebounds and blocking three shots.
"Early in the season, I felt she was not quite sure what her role was and she wasn't playing with a lot of self-confidence at the varsity level," said Marcussen. "As she has gained experience and heavier minutes I now see her looking more aggressively at the basket and at times, playing more physically on defense as well. She will only get better as she continues to grow in her game."
The Titans also had Paige Johnson and Sami Tiede filling in for starters Jess Dull and Kaitlyn Lang. The two filled those shoes well, collecting 11 points each. Tiede and Johnson both put in three 3-point field goals. Tiede also collected seven rebounds, while Johnson had two assists and two steals.
Sam Lang was heavily guarded by the Giants throughout the night, but she was still capable of putting 10 points for TCU. With seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Lang was also a standout on the Titans' defense.
Izzy Factor was another strong defender for the Titans. She led the team in rebounds with 10 and chipped in two field goals and four assists.
But for every strong player on the Titans' end, the Giants had a competing player to turn the tide. Halle Bemmels put in a high scoring game with 22 points. She had a solid 60% (6/10) accuracy on field goals while taking home 90% (9/10) of free throw attempts. Bemmels also contributed three assists and six rebounds.
Zoe Thomson was another high scorer for the Giants, collecting 15 points. Thomson put in an aggressive offense, collecting seven offensive rebounds in addition to one defensive rebound while contributing two assists.
Makenna Borchardt stood as one of the team's top defensive players, collecting seven defensive rebounds, two steals and one block. Borchardt was a solid scorer as well with eight points.
With the teams so evenly matched, the victory ultimately came down to shooting accuracy. In that respect, the Giants were well ahead of the Titans and were aided by numerous free throw opportunities.
"We did a much better job on the boards," said LS-H Coach John Garvey in comparison to the team's loss to Sibley East. "Scored more of our points in the paint and got to the free throw line more. We also forced a lot of deflections and got some much needed steals for layups."
As the game heightened in the last minute, the Giants were just a few points ahead (57-55) of the Titans. Both teams rushed for control of the ball, but the Giants walked away with two separate free throw opportunities. Bemmels' 90% free throw accuracy was just what the Giants needed to widen the advantage. Bemmels put in four shots in the final minute to push the Giants up to 61 and give them a clear victory over the Titans.