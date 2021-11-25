COACHES
Head coach: Sherri Fritz
Assistant coaches: Taylor Holicky
Roster
Sam Wilbright, 12 — guard
Rhyan Fritz, 11 — guard/forward
Madi Wilbright, 11 — guard
Cooper Vanden Einde, 11 — forward
Lexi Terwedo, 11 — Post
Drea Terwedo, 11 — forward
Alayna Vogel, 11 — Post
Naima Bravo, 11 — Post
Brynn Biedscheid, 10 — Post
Morgan Gregersen, 10 — forward/post
Kelsey Wetzel, 10 — forward
Daniella Anchondo, 10 — forward
Roslee Bravo, 9 — forward
Key Players
We lost a significant number to starters from last year’s squad. Most of this year’s players have only a little varsity experience, but many of them will step up to the challenge.
Sam Wilbright — Varsity experience, quick and agile. Can shoot from the outside & beat the defense to the basket.
Rhyan Fritz — Varsity experience, can shoot from the outside and take the ball to the hoop.
Lexi Terwedo — Varsity experience, good court sense and can shoot from the outside too.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Madi Wilbright — Willing to drive to the basket or shoot from the outside. Looks to get assists on offense & steals on defense
Cooper Vanden Einde — Good defensive player, communicates on the court & on the bench. Is willing to play any role needed.
Brynn Biedscheid — Good presence on the court who will draw the defenders to her. Can shoot well from the elbow & rebound.
2020-2021 SEASON RECAP
Last year was a different season than we have ever had before. We won a handful of games, but lost our first playoff game and were out of the tournament.
2021-2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our goal this year is to continually improve, focus on the things that we can control and bring a positive mindset to practice & games every single day. We want to play as a team and encourage each other to get better.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 — total players
3 — letter winners
1 — Senior