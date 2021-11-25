COACHES

Head coach: Sherri Fritz

Assistant coaches: Taylor Holicky

Roster

Sam Wilbright, 12 — guard

Rhyan Fritz, 11 — guard/forward

Madi Wilbright, 11 — guard

Cooper Vanden Einde, 11 — forward

Lexi Terwedo, 11 — Post

Drea Terwedo, 11 — forward

Alayna Vogel, 11 — Post

Naima Bravo, 11 — Post

Brynn Biedscheid, 10 — Post

Morgan Gregersen, 10 — forward/post

Kelsey Wetzel, 10 — forward

Daniella Anchondo, 10 — forward

Roslee Bravo, 9 — forward

Key Players

We lost a significant number to starters from last year’s squad. Most of this year’s players have only a little varsity experience, but many of them will step up to the challenge.

Sam Wilbright — Varsity experience, quick and agile. Can shoot from the outside & beat the defense to the basket.

Rhyan Fritz — Varsity experience, can shoot from the outside and take the ball to the hoop.

Lexi Terwedo — Varsity experience, good court sense and can shoot from the outside too.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Madi Wilbright — Willing to drive to the basket or shoot from the outside. Looks to get assists on offense & steals on defense

Cooper Vanden Einde — Good defensive player, communicates on the court & on the bench. Is willing to play any role needed.

Brynn Biedscheid — Good presence on the court who will draw the defenders to her. Can shoot well from the elbow & rebound.

2020-2021 SEASON RECAP

Last year was a different season than we have ever had before. We won a handful of games, but lost our first playoff game and were out of the tournament.

2021-2022 SEASON OUTLOOK

Our goal this year is to continually improve, focus on the things that we can control and bring a positive mindset to practice & games every single day. We want to play as a team and encourage each other to get better.

BY THE NUMBERS

13 — total players

3 — letter winners

1 — Senior

