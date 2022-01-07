Thursday night, the Tri-City United Titans played host to the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants boys basketball team as both squads officially opened the 2022 portion of their seasons. The first half saw the Titans jump out to a pair of early leads, but the Giants were able to build off a 32-25 halftime lead to pull away for a 58-43 victory.
The Titans opened up the game with a 5-0 run but the Giants were able to respond with a 6-0 run to take the lead. The teams were unable to create any distance with back and forth scoring before TCU managed to pull ahead 21-17 with just over four minutes to go in the half.
LS-H however, finished the half with a 15-4 run that was prompted by an increase in on the ball pressure which forced the Titans into several turnovers.
LS-H was able to build up to a 10 point lead which the team was able to retain throughout most of the second half. With TCU on the ropes, they were forced to try and trap the Giants which resulted in some easy baskets as they broke the trap or drew fouls, ultimately leading to the 58-43 loss for the Titans.
TCU will return to action Monday, Jan. 10 when the team hosts Nicollet with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.