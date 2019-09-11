The joint Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim team might not have come out on top during Tuesday’s swim meet at Albert Lea, but the team was able to take home some high ranking finishes. Albert Lea was the meet’s victor, defeating TCU/LS-H 90-65.
“We had an outstanding meet,” said TCU/LS-H Girls Swim and Dive coach Kristen Munden. “The meet was very exciting for the girls to experience some great races with an awesome team. Thank you to the Albert Lea Tigers for hosting our second meet of the season.”
“We had a few swimmers swimming some new races tonight including the 500m freestyle by Amanda Prigge [who placed in] fourth and Elizabeth Odenthal [who placed in] third.”
Freshman Ellie Sladek was the team’s sole first-place finisher. Sladek got the gold in the 200m individual medley with a time of 2:48:28.
“Ellie Sladek blew us out of the water after finishing first with a (personal record) time drop of 12 seconds,” said Munden. “Finishing behind her in fourth place [was] senior Josephine Hatlevig.”
Sladek and Hatlevig also competed in the medley relay. Hatlevig, along with her teammates eighth-grader Natalie Lundahl, sophomore Kacie Traxler and eight-grader Kaylee Berger, took second. The team of Sladek, eighth-grader Mallorie Plut, sophomore Mackenzie Marks and senior Heather Johnson came in third.
In the 200m free relay, the team of Sladek, Plut, Marks and Lundahl carried the Titans into second with a time of 2:04.82
Several swimmers accomplished their lifetime best during the Albert Lea meet including Natalie Lundahl in the 100m breast stroke with a second-place finish of 1.26.68 and Kacie Traxler with a 1:06.55 fourth-place finish in the 100m freestyle.
Traxler was also the team’s lead diver. She as well as TCU/LS-H’s two other divers, Kaylee Berger and Kalee Barrington, competed in all six dives. Traxler took second with a score of 110.25, well above her record of 85 from the team’s first meet of the season. Berger took fourth with a score of 83.50 and Barrington followed up in fifth with a score of 70.95.