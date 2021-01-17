The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team had plenty to celebrate on Saturday, Jan. 16 after their game against Sibley East. It was a close game, but the Giants opened the season with a 69-59 win over the Wolverines.
The Giants’ victory was a relief for Coach Robert Steiger, who had the difficult task of training a team that hadn’t played since March, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, including just 10 practices before their first game. But many of the players put in the time to keep in shape where they could and were battle ready when it came time to test their skills.
“We came into practice two weeks ago, we knew the kids but we didn't know where they were going to be, so we were really pleasantly surprised with where they were at,” said Steiger.
With a bigger team on Sibley East’s side, the Wolverines presented a challenge to the Giants. A physical game wasn’t a matchup the Giants could win, said Steiger. Instead, the players focused on running the ball and making diagonal passes around their opponents.
“We have to run. We can’t get caught in a physical game, that’s not our style,” said Steiger. “Any team, whenever you can get easy points you have to take them.”
The strategy was a winning one, as the Giants held a small lead over Sibley East in the first half 31-27 before widening their score in the second. One of the key focuses of the team keeping steady with the Wolverines in the first, so that they could maintain their energy.
“We really struggled with that last year,” said Steiger. “The kids knew that and they came out as hard as they could and we basically just played them even until we got tired on the defensive end and began to open up the gaps.”
Among the top players of the night was Lukas Graff, who led the team with 17 points. Graff excelled at following through on the Giants’ put back opportunities and getting through physical confrontations. In the first half. He drained two three-pointers and nailed three out of four free throw attempts. Steiger said that Graff’s performance was a marked improvement over last year.
“Last year, he was so aggressive and getting charges,” said Steiger. “He’s really picking his spots, he’s focusing on not getting charges.”
Point guard Zach Berndt acted as a leader on the court, said Steiger. The senior earned the second highest point total on the team with 13 and kept the team’s energy up through both halves.
“Berndt, he is the glue,” said Steiger. “He’s one of the best leaders we’ve ever had and he’s so consistent out there.”
The team also featured standout performances from Nathan Gregerson, who scored 12 points for the Giants, and Gage Bishop, who overcame a knee injury to grab 8 points on the court.