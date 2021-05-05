Starter Emily Kern and reliever Sierra Davis combined for the shutout as the Cleveland Clippers defeated host Madelia 10-0 in five innings on May 4.
Emily Kern pitched the first four innings, striking out two, hitting two batters and giving up two hits.
Sierra Davis pitched the final fifth inning, giving up two hits.
The Clippers jumped to a 4-0 lead in the 1st inning. Macey Ziebarth, who went 2-for-4 with two runs, started off with a double to left and then scored on a single from Nicole McCabe, also 2-for-4 with two runs. McCabe stole second, advanced on a Kern out and scored on a passed ball. Halle McCabe (2-for-3 with two runs) reached on a walk followed by another walk for Brianna Connor. Halle McCabe and Brianna Connor both scored on an Ashley Connor single.
Ziebarth again reached on a double in the second inning and scored on a Nicole McCabe RBI double. Kern singled, and then Halle McCabe brought Nicole McCabe in with an RBI single.
Ashley Connor started the 3rd inning with a walk then scored on an RBI double from Grayce Korteum.
Kern started things out in the 4th inning by reaching on an error, then Halle MCabe sent home courtesy runner Emma Sweere with an RBI double. Harley Connor then brought home Halle MCabe with an RBI double. Korteum earned an RBI for bringing Maddy Steen home who was in running for Harley Connor with a single.
New Ulm Cathedral 6, Cleveland 1
Davis pitched six innings, striking out 2, walking 4, hitting 3 and giving up 9 hits as host New Ulm Cathedral defeated Cleveland 6-1 on April 23.
The Clippers scored their lone run in the 4th inning, Nicole McCabe (1-for-4) reached on a base hit and then scored on a Halle McCabe (1-for-3) single.
Kaylee Karels (1-for-4), Ziebarth (1-for-3) and Taylin Gosch (1-for-3) all singled.
Cleveland threatened to score in the third, fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but left 10 runners on base including bases loaded in the fifth and seventh.