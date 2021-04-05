Head coach: Bruce Davis, 35th year
Assistant coaches: Jay Fredrickson, varsity assistant; Austin Pinke, varsity assistant; Matt Miller, JV; Mark Gregor, 9th grade; Eric Schroeder, 8th grade; Matt Collins, 7th grade.
Key Players
Kayden Factor
Colin Barnett
Dom Miland
Brody Rud
Reece Weydert
Keep Your Eye On
Caleb Whipps
Brennan O'Keefe
Jayson Macho
Moved on
Dawson Pint
Eric Rabenberg
Adam Fredrickson
Keirn Fisher
Mateo Alonso
2019 Recap
"The 2019 season saw the Titans finish above .500 record," said Davis. "The team had a lot of seniors and worked very hard during the season."
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"2020 was very disappointing for the seniors," said Davis. "It was their time to shine and take over the team and it was heartbreaking for everyone they did not get their chance."
2021 Season Outlook
"The 2021 season will be like starting over," said Davis. "Some of the boys did play some baseball in the summer of 2020 but everyone will be a little rusty when we start practice in March.
"The Titans will be a very young team with only eight upperclassmen on the team. The team will focus on pitching and defense to stay in all games.
"Belle Plaine will be the team to beat in the always tough Minnesota River Conference and in Section 2AA."
Coach's Comments
"The 2021 season will be a fun and growing experience for the kids. There will be a lot of MSHSL guidelines and COVID rules to follow but it will be great to see the boys out on the field again playing the game they love." — Bruce Davis, head coach
By The Numbers
45 — baseball players in grades 9-12
5 — Seniors
1 — Returning letter winner