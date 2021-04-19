The Tri-City United baseball team suffered a heavy loss on Thursday. While the Titans had more consistent hitting than in their premier game, the team was little match for Belle Plaine. The Tigers trounced the Titans 16-2 in six innings.
The Titans had five hitters this game, led by Collin Barnett who singled and a doubled. Carter O'Malley, Kayden Factor, Jud Narum and Reece Wydert each had one hit as well, with Narum collecting TCU's only RBI.
On the pitcher mound, the Titans swapped Dylan Westerman, Brody Rud and Carter O'Malley. For two innings, O'Malley was TCU's most proficient pitcher, throwing for strikeouts while giving up just one run and walking zero Tigers.
"The Titans are a very young team with very little experience, but they are working very hard and have a goal to get better each and everyday," said Coach Bruce Davis.