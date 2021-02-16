GB Halle McCabe.JPG

Cleveland senior forward Halle McCabe (right) races for a loose ball with Madelia freshman gaurd Addie Ahearn. (Pat Beck/southerminn.com)

The game was decided in the first 10 minutes.

The Cleveland girls basketball team jumped to a 32-0 lead over Madelia on the way to a 65-16 victory on Monday night at Cleveland.

The Clippers led by 40-10 at halftime and outscored the Blackhawks 25-6 in the second half

GB Macey Ziebarth.JPG

St. Peter senior guard Macey Ziebarth gets a hand in the face of  Madelia guard Addie Ahern. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Senior guard Macey Ziebarth led Cleveland with 23 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets.

Senior forward Halle McCabe scored a season-high 18 points for the Clippers.

B Kaylee Karels.JPG

Cleveland sophomore guard Kacey Karels makes a move to the hoop against Madelia guard Ollie Glover. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Cleveland sophomore guard Kaylee Karels also scored in double digits with 12 points, including three 3-pointers.

GB Emily Kern.JPG

Cleveland junior center Emily Kern defends against Madelia guard Addie Ahern, while Cleveland head coach Joe Remiger watches. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Also for the Clippers, junior center Emily Kern chipped in eight points, and sophomore forward Sarina Remiger netted in four points.

Facing a winless team, the Clippers got a chance to experiment.

GB Greta Hahn.JPG

Cleveland freshman guard Greta Hahn passes around Madelia eighth-grade guard Victoria Hemmingsen. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

"We got to run some different defenses and different offenses," Cleveland head coach Joe Remiger said. "The girls are working together better as a team offensively and defensively. 

Madelia dropped to 0-6 overall.

Cleveland (4-3) hosts Valley Conference leader Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (5-0) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

"Facing the best team in the conference Thursday night LCWM," Remiger said.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments