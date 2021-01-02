Despite having to train and practice in different ways, Gustavus Adolphus College football freshman offensive guard Logan Reese, of St. Peter, has still managed to improve.
"The coaches have done a great job organizing training and practices, putting us into pods for both lifting and practice," said Reese, who stands 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. "It’s tough to say what our future plans since everything is changing daily. Hopefully in the near future we are able to practice and lift together as one big team."
Asked about his highlights individually and as a team, Reese said: "One major highlight individually is seeing how much I have improved on the field and in the weight room since high school. A highlight as a team would be still building quality relationships even though it’s tough to do during these strange times that we are in.
"I have improved so much since high school. College football is a lot faster than high school. A big priority of mine was to improve my speed and mental side of football. The coaching staff at Gustavus does a great job of focusing on each player and improving a piece of their game.
"Individually a goal of mine for football is making the travel team. As a freshman it would be a pretty cool experience to be able to travel with the team. As a team a goal we talk about almost everyday is winning the MIAC."
Many people have contributed to Reese's success in football.
"There are many people that have played a factor in my success for football, but a few of them would be the coaches I’ve had over the years, teammates, and my family," Reese said. "They all know what I am capable of and having them push me to be my best was a privilege."
Reese said a big reason why he chose Gustavus is the coaching staff. "When I took my first visit in the fall of my senior year I could tell and learned from other players that this coaching staff is the best in the MIAC. I chose to play football because I fell in love with the game at a young age and always wanted to play at the college level."
But it's been a different world this season.
"COVID has put a big twist on everything," Reese said. "Getting cancelled in the fall and being rescheduled to the spring. Having a shortened season in the spring. Not really knowing when we are going to play."
Playing in the spring versus the fall "will be a bit different," Reese said. "The biggest difference will be the weather. Personally I think it will be fun to play in the spring since it’s something I haven’t got to do yet.
Majoring in education, Reese plans on working at a high school teaching while also coaching football.