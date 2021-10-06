On Saturday, the Tri-City United volleyball team faced intense competition in an eight-team tournament featuring Cleveland, NRHEG, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Glencoe-Silver Lake and Fairmont.
The Titans were among the top scoring teams of Pool A, which included TCU, NRHEG, Zumbrota-Mazeppa and LCWM. In the first round, the Titans topped NRHEG in a two-set match. TCU won the first set 25-20, but NRHEG bounced back with a 25-21 victory over the Titans in the second. But since the Titans had more points between both sets, TCU came out ahead with two tournament points compared to NRHEG's single point.
Audrey Vosejpka was the Titans' top scorer with five kills. TCU also benefited from three kills by Kaia Krocak and Alexis Marcussen, two by Emily Smisek and Kaitlyn Lang and one by Andra Sherman and Ali Weydert.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa, which would go on to win the tournament, overwhelmed the Titans in two 25-19 sets, leaving TCU with zero points in the second round.
In the final competition of their pool, the Titans fell 25-22 to LCWM in the first set. But TCU earned a greater 25-19 victory in the second set, allowing the Titans to earn two points in their final match.
Audrey Vosejpka and Kaia Krocak each led with six kills, Ali Weydert contributed three, Emily Smisek produced two and Kaitlyn Lang and Lauren Houn scored one each.
Among the four teams in Pool A, Zumbrota-Mazeppa led with nine points, TCU placed second with four points, LCWM landed in third also with four points, and NRHEG fell into last place with one point.
Tri-City United's score was high enough to send the team to the championship bracket, instead of the consolation tourney. In the first round, the Titans were pitted against the top scoring team of Pool B, Glencoe-Silver Lake. Glencoe routed the Titans 25-10 and 25-17 and went on to face Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the championship finals.
The Titans scored just five kills against Glencoe. Krocak led with three, followed by single-point contributions by Ali Weydert and Lauren Houn. Emily Smisek also scored.