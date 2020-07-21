The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants U19 baseball team erupted for five runs in the fourth inning to turn a 3-0 deficit into to a 5-3 lead on the way to a 5-4 victory over Lakeville South on July 20 at Bruce Frank Field.
Lakeville took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and increased it to 3-0 with two runs in the fourth.
Then, with one out, the Giants came up with five runs on five hits and error in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. Tyler Pengilly led off with a single to left. Jace Luna singled. Logan Kahlow hit an RBI single to right to drive in pinch runner Dalton Pauly. Tristen O'Brien grounded into a force out and quickly stole second. Burke Nesbit hit a two-RBI double to score Kahlow and O'Brien. Mitch Casperson doubled in Nesbit. Tommy Gupton doubled in Casperson.
LS-H had 12 hits including two each by Nesbit (2-4, run, two RBIs), Zach Berndt (2-3, walk), Pengilly (2-4), and Luna (2-4, run).
Four others had a hit each: Casperson (1-3, double, walk, RBI), Gupton (1-3, double, RBI) and Kahlow (1-3, RBI).
Gupton picked up the win on the mound. He pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits and one walk, while striking out four.
Pengilly pitched the last three innings with one earned run on two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.