Le Sueur-Henderson took home another hard fought win on Monday when they faced off against Holy Family in a non-conference contest. It was a close match, but the Giants came out on top 3-2.
“I was very impressed with Holy Family's aggressiveness and constant pressure all night long,” said Giants coach Stacey Feser. “Both teams fought hard. I was also happy with the effort of the underclassmen tonight. They came in and did exactly what was asked of them.”
The Giants coordinated well in the first set and by the end of it, Le Sueur-Henderson held a comfortable lead of 25-18. The Fire didn’t back down from the challenge though and in the next set, Holy Family was able to tie up the game. Holy Family just narrowly managed to squeeze out a 26-24 win over LS-H.
Neither team was ready to let the other take the lead. The Giants struck back in the third set, defeating the Fire 25-21, but once again, Holy Family followed up in the fourth to tie up the match, earning yet another 26-24 win.
It was anyone’s game in the fifth and final set, but the Giants held the advantage and established an early lead. The shortened nature of the final set gave the Fire little time to catch up, and the Giants were able to pull out their third win at 15-8.
Le Sueur-Henderson has had a a strong start season. The team's record currently stands at 2-0.
The Giants' next match is at Sibley East on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.