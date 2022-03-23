Last season, the Tri-City United Titans send a pair of boys to state as well as paving the way for the first ever girls relay team to compete in the state meet. Despite that high bar, the TCU leaders are confident that this year they can continue to build and improve.
“The team was solid last year,” said pole vaulter and high jumper Dylan Thompson. “I’m going to do my best to try and make state this year. I’ve put a lot of commitment and work in during the offseason.”
Sprinter and triple jumper Lauren Houn added, “I’m excited to have the teams back together after COVID and looking forward to play some new schools this year.”
The new competition comes in the form of a new section for the Titans as they join Section 1AA, which features Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Faribault, Cannon Falls, Kasson-Mantorville, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Stewartville, Waseca and Winona.
“Having recently switched sections, we will have some bigger and farther away schools to compete with,” said Makayla Erickson a hurdler, pole vaulter and thrower.
TCU won’t have to wait long to see where it stands when it opens competition Saturday, March 26 with an indoor meet on the campus of Minnesota State University in Myers Field House, which presents its own unique challenges.
“It’s difficult not having spikes which is kind of a disadvantage,” noted Thompson.
“It’s so hard to breathe when you are running inside,” added Erickson.
Despite those challenges, everyone is looking forward to competition.
“We are just getting the hang of things again and are excited for the first meet,” stated Charlette Houn, a hurdler, pole vaulter and thrower.
The indoor competition isn’t the only challenging locale for the Titans this season, as distance runner Austin Rutt noted.
“Belle Plaine is always a pretty big challenge,” Rutt said. “Where the track is at is not great and makes it difficult.”
Hurdler and relay runner Jordan Meyer made it clear though that despite any challenges, he’s just excited to be getting back into the swing of things.
“I’m really looking forward to this season,” Meyer said. “Now it’s about warming up with the hurdles and getting into the track mode.”
With no shortage of experience and athletes, the Titans are ready to begin competing and really make an impact this spring.