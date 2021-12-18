Big moments dominated the action Friday night as the Tri-City United Titans hosted the Sibley East Wolverines with both teams searching for their first win of the season. There were several big moments throughout the night, but with the game on the line, it was the Titans who made the biggest plays as they pulled away for a 65-52 victory.
The Wolverines were able to take the early advantage by taking a 9-3 lead and looked to continue to build on their lead after forcing a turnover at the top of the key. The Sibley East player broke away from everyone and lined himself up for an easy layup, but TCU's Adam Henze tracked down the play and rose up to block the shot with authority, sending it well into the stands.
Unfortunately for Henze, he landed awkwardly and had to leave the game, but he would later return and the play itself lifted the energy in the gymnasium and completely shifted the momentum of the game. The Titans would go on to outscore the Wolverines 26-11 during the next stretch with big shots coming from Tandia and Nolan Readmond.
The big run for TCU was buoyed by a defense that continually clogged passing lanes to cause turnovers and offensive possessions that were kept alive with multiple offensive rebounds. The Titans were able to ride the momentum into halftime and took a 35-22 lead into the locker room.
Early in the second half, both teams had little trouble scoring as drives to the basket drew fouls and three pointers seemed to