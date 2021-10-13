On Thursday, the Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team topped LILA in one of its best performances of the season. The Titans eked out a 79-77 victory thanks to a number of strong swims.
Makenna Streed earned first place in the 200-yard freestyle and shaved almost a full second off her personal record with a final time of 2:28.02.
Ella Schmiesing not only set a personal record, but a TCU pool record in her 50-yard freestyle performance. The eighth-grade swimmer cut her time and finished first in 24.91 seconds.
Schmiesing set another personal record in the 500 freestyle and cut her time by over 15 seconds. She finished a full minute before the other swimmers with a time 5:46.10.
In one of her higher scoring dives of the season, Lily Traxler collected 155.71 points and won the 1-meter dive.
The Titans collected yet another record in the 200 freestyle relay. The team of Streed, Schmiesing, Ellie Sladek and Mallorie Plut placed first in 1:56.99 and dropped 2.5 seconds off their time.
Sladek claimed another race for the Titans in the 100-yard backstroke. Her final time was 1:15.28 and was a full 10 seconds ahead of the competition.
In the final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Traxler, Streed, Tahlia Buckingham and Ryan Madelyn placed first in 5:57.97.